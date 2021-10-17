 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $399,999

Come see this lovely, well-maintained 1-level home on a peaceful street! The open kitchen boasts beautiful granite countertops. The living room is both elegant and comfortable with VAULTED ceilings, engineered wood floors and a cozy gas fireplace. Enjoy all seasons in the serene backyard with the covered patio, beautiful lawn and abundance of flowers and plants. In-ground sprinklers in both front and back yards. Solar panels owned, not leased. RING doorbell to remain. Open House Sat/Sun 12-2 pm

