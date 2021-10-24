 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $399,900

This charming one-level home on a dead-end street has been completely updated. Since 2017: Central air heating and cooling added, fresh paint throughout the interior AND exterior of the house, carpet and engineered hardwood throughout, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, bathroom updates. Roof 2015. Waterheater 2020. The primary suite has a walk-in closet & bathroom. Beautiful backyard w/ 15x12 workshop and large patio. Above ground pool included. V-TOUR HAS 3D & MORE!

