3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $399,900

Gorgeous, newly remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath home is a must see! With outstanding architecture, aesthetic and quality of construction this home is as good as new. All new roof, windows, flooring, plumbing, electrical, HVAC, lighting, appliances, siding, water heater, kitchen, skylight, vaulted ceiling, open concept, baths, and more. Tons of driveway space and a two story, 2 car garage that meets city pre-approval for an accessory dwelling unit. Situated on .29 acres with flag lot potential.