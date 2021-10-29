 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $399,900

New homes in the Pringle Creek community built by Stafford Homes & Land. Homes are selling fast! The Jewel Box is a 2-level home with 3beds/2.5baths and stylish farmhouse finishes throughout. Kitchen features stunning cabinetry, rich slab quartz countertops, and SS appliances. Fully landscaped and a rear yard patio. Estimated completion is set for Dec 31st. All finishes are chosen.

