 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $399,000

3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $399,000

Beautiful practically new house in a great neighborhood. Open concept in living area. house has granite counter top kitchen and baths. Laminates floor in kitchen, living areas and bedrooms. New A/C. This property is not going to last. Came to see your perfect home for you.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News