3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $389,000

Golf Course Estates~ 3bedrooms,2.1 ba home. Just over 1900sqft! New vinyl flooring Aug 2021 throughout the entire lower level with warranty. Living room with gas fireplace. Kitchen with all appliances included. Master Bedroom with continental bathroom. Enjoy the beautiful manicured landscaping. Nearby Salem Golf course, North Crosian Creek Trails heads perfect for hiking is a 4 minute derive! Courthouse Club Fitness you can walk too get your workout in! Many great features and centrally located.

