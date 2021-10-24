 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $380,000

Great South Salem location on a quiet cul-de-sac. 3 bedroom 2 bath home with newly updated primary suite. Primary suite has walk in shower and double closets with organizers. New luxury laminate flooring, newer triple pane windows, newer roof and updated bathroom. Family room has wood burning fireplace. Large backyard with covered patio and new paver blocks. 2 car garage. A must see home.

