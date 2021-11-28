 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $375,000

Great mid-century ranch, 2021 total remodel from the studs out. New flooring, doors, paint, siding, roof, gutters, sewer line. All new bathrooms, new kitchen with granite, SS appliances. Features 3 bedrooms, includes primary suite. Home is situated on oversized 0.28 acre lot. Huge fenced backyard with new patio, fire pit and sitting area, mature landscaping. Great location in Faye Wright Neighborhood, near schools, restaurants, shopping.

