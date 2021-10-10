 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $375,000

Sale of Home Subject to Seller Finding Replacement Home.. Not a Drive By!! Gardners Paradise!! This 3 Bedroom Ranch has a Large Updated, Gourmet Kitchen w/Quartz, SS Top of the Line Appliances, Induction Oven, Farmhouse Sink, Tons of Cabinets opening to Dining Room & Living Room. 3rd Bedroom has French Doors & could be office. Huge Back Yard w/45x15 Covered Patio, Garden Beds, & Gazebo. Front Yard is a Clean Slate!! Move in Ready!!

