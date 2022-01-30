 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $370,000

3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $370,000

Offer deadline Monday 1/31 5pm Lovely one level on a quiet culdesac! Step down into a cozy living room with a rock fireplace, high vaulted ceiling and skylights. Great starter house with 3 beds and 2 full baths. Nice little sun room off the dining room for your BBQ. Firepit area out back and raised beds in the side yard. New windows, furnace and garage door opener.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News