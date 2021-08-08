 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $369,900

3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $369,900

3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $369,900

Come check out this beautiful, move in ready home! Lovely one level, open floor plan with lot's of natural light! Open and spacious kitchen, wood floors and beautiful updates throughout! Amazing back yard with plenty of room for playing or entertaining! Plus there is room for RV parking and an additional shop space, 23x16 shop with electricity, concrete floor and plenty of room for whatever you can imagine! Come check it out today!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $899,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $899,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Stunning views overlooking Lebanon & the valley from your custom-built home! On 2.3 acres just outside …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News