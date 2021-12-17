 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $369,900

3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $369,900

New homes built by Stafford Homes & Land in the Legacy Heights development. The Skinny features an open floor plan with modern finishes throughout. The kitchen offers stunning cabinetry, slab quartz countertops, and SS appliances. Gas fireplace. Storage in garage. Estimated completion date is set for 3/31/22.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News