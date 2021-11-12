New homes build by Stafford Homes & Land. The Pringle Creek community has many house plans to choose from. The Country Pride plan offers an open layout with farm finishes throughout. The kitchen features stunning cabinetry, rich slab quartz countertops, and SS appliances. Fully landscaped. Estimated completion is set for 3/1/22.
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $368,900
