New Townhome built by Stafford Homes & land. This plan offers an open concept with an at home office space/third bedroom and modern finished throughout. The kitchen features stunning cabinetry, rich slab quartz and SS appliances. Estimated completion date 7/15/23. Contract broker for the Preferred Lender information.
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $364,900
