New townhomes in the Pringle Creek Community. 3rd bedroom/office space on 1st level. The kitchen features stunning cabinetry, rich slab quartz countertops, and SS appliances. Rear patio off of 3rd bed/office space. 1 car garage. One of the selling members is related to an Oregon real estate licensee. Estimated completion date 6/2/23. Home will be painted per render guide.
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $359,900
