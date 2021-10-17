 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $349,900

3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $349,900

3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $349,900

Don't miss this one, great SE location! This must see ranch home has many recent updates. Kitchen has new stainless appliances, counter tops, sink and LVP flooring. Bathrooms have had many recent updates as well. New electrical panel installed last month. Large back yard with new deck and covered gazebo, new workshop wired with power and a garden area for the urban farmer! Listing agent related to sellers.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News