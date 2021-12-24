 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Western Interlock

3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $349,900

3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $349,900

New homes under construction in the Pringle Creek community. This 2-level plan features an open layout with modern finishes throughout. The kitchen offers stunning cabinetry, rich slab quartz countertops, and SS appliances. Fully landscaped with a porch. Estimated completion date to be 3/18/22.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News