3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $349,900

Fully remodeled from top to bottom. New roof, freshly painted inside & out, Vintage French Oak distressed hardwood floors, all new stainless steel kitchen appliances, quartz countertops, Ring doorbell with sensor lights in front & back and brand new AC. Both bathrooms fully remodeled. Airy & bright living room with fireplace and an open kitchen. Spacious fenced backyard with lots of potential for gardens and entertaining. Perfectly move-in ready.

