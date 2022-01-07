3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $345,000

This charming end unit townhouse has been gently lived in with stainless steel appliances [fridge excluded], large laundry room on the upper floor, hybrid water heater, A/C, smart thermostat & doorbell, attached garage, gas range. The main level has laminate flooring throughout with an open concept great room with kitchen island, dining area, and lots of storage. Enjoy the deck off the main and a small fenced yard. The upper level has a tech niche perfect for an office space. CLICK VTOUR FOR 3D!