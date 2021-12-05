3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $325,000

Looking for a refreshed home? This home has fresh paint, flooring, fixtures, kitchen and more! The floorplan is nice and open. Vaulted ceilings and luxury vinyl planking thoughout the living, dining and kitchen areas. New two tone cabinets in the kitchen with quartz countertops and new appliances. Large master suite with walk in closet and spacious bathroom. New bathroom cabinet in master. New roof. Attached two car garage and driveway parking. Sits in the back of a tucked away street!