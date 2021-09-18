3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $319,900

Well maintained home! Great quiet, low traffic location short distance to Willamette University, downtown Salem, shopping and State Capitol offices! Per owner, extensive updates have been completed over the years, including cement lap siding, double pane vinyl windows, lighting, high efficiency gas furnace, added insulation in the walls and attic area. The spacious kitchen was updated a few years ago with new cabinets, stainless steel appliances and laminate flooring. Easy access to I-5!