3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $169,900

This home is for you! Beautiful, spacious,1500 Square Foot 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home. Located in South Salem in an all age Park. $750 space rent plus utilities. Excellent/Convenient Location 5 minutes to I-5 and Shopping. 2018 Fleetwood Model- Waverly Crest. Beautiful Spacious Home Big Closets. Ample Storage, Clean / Excellent Condition - Car Port fits 2 vehicles. Backyard with Deck and 2 large Sheds. Side Yard / Enclosed Dog Run/ Pet Friendly Neighborhood. Energy Efficient Air Conditioning and Heat Pump Installed. Large Kitchen with bar /stools included. The Price of a new home in this price range is rare. Located in South Salem near absolutely all basic services, department stores, grocery stores, schools, restaurants, parks, highway access.