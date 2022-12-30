 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $155,000

3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $155,000

This beautiful home offers an open floor plan has enough room for the whole family. With 3 Bedrooms, 2 bath, Stainless steel appliances, new flooring throughout. Move in ready! Well taken care of, newer home in a desired park with lots of amenities: Heated Swimming Pool, indoor Spa, playground, fitness center, billiards room, clubhouse with fireplace & kitchen facility, book and movie library, beautiful park like setting, walking path, Picnic area, RV and boat storage.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News