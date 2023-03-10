This beautiful home offers an open floor plan has enough room for the whole family. With 3 Bedrooms, 2 bath, Stainless steel appliances, new flooring throughout. Move in ready! Well taken care of, newer home in a desired park with lots of amenities: Heated Swimming Pool, indoor Spa, playground, fitness center, billiards room, clubhouse with fireplace & kitchen facility, book and movie library, beautiful park like setting, walking path, Picnic area, RV and boat storage.
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $139,900
