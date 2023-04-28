Welcome home to Sunnyside Park! Come see this doublewide home that is move-in ready! This home has it all, vaulted ceilings, breakfast bar, walk-in closets, and laundry room! Easy access to I5, close to Walmart & Safeway. This home features a nice patio out front, carport, and shed! Schedule a tour today!
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $139,000
