Picturesque Secluded Retreat, recently built in 2016 & tucked away in the close- in country of Southwest Salem. Your drive home will take you past tree farms, wineries and farm stands! This custom home sets back off the main road and offers so much privacy! Some of the many wonderful features are quarter sawn Oregon White Oak flooring on both levels, alder cabinetry, granite counters, a large walk-in pantry, accent cabinets in the kitchen that are see through to the beautiful surroundings, solid wood doors on the main level, a new Frigidaire built-in wall- oven and microwave. The Family Room offers a propane fireplace with floor to ceiling ledger stone and built-in cabinets. You will find a Den and a Sunroom on the main level. The upper level has an open loft separating the 3 bedrooms and laundry room with sink at window and built-in cabinetry. The Primary Bath showcases unique tile from New Zealand and double vanities with granite counters, soaking tub and walk- in shower. Views of the property are enjoyed from the sun-drenched living room/Dining Area and Kitchen, as well as the Sunroom and Primary Suite. A covered front porch, spacious covered back porch with extensive concrete, Flagstone outdoor patio, level lawn, flowers, fruit trees, berries, poultry coop, play area, deer fenced & gated vegetable garden, seasonal pond and a tool shed make this the perfect country home!