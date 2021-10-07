3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $1,034,900

This Stunning redesigned remodeled Rainier Ridge Estate home on a shy acre in beautiful South Salem is surrounded by landscaped paradise. Rolling lawns & expansive covered patio just through the atrium great room doors plus luxurious double island kitchen with added prep area, breakfast bar, and storage are perfect for gathering & entertaining. Guests can stay in the private Jr. Suite. Primary Suite has tiled zero step walk in shower, spa tub, oversized walk in, gas fireplace & private patio.