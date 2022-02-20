 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $799,000

Perfect location on 5 ac. just minutes to OSU on quiet road w/panoramic views from the Cascades to the Coast range. 3 bd, 3 ba + bonus room/office/4th bdrm, large den, mudroom/pantry & finished office in big barn/shop. Elegantly remodeled bathrooms, master suite w/walk-in closet, tile shower, soaker tub & luxury vinyl tile floors. Maple laminate flooring, lots of natural light, fireplace. New roof/int & ext paint/well pump. RV parking,creek,fruit trees,fenced garden. Open house 02/26 1-3PM call owner direct

