 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $775,000

3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $775,000

3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $775,000

Beautifully updated home with all the right finishes. Recent kitchen remodel w/ quartz counters, large windows, plenty of storage in a quiet setting with lots of privacy.3 bedrooms plus a den/library with custom built in cabinets. Single level living with large 2nd floor bonus room. Primary bedroom with heated bathroom floors, generous closet space and great light. Usable flat acreage with lovely landscaping and u/g sprinklers. Huge shop area, RV storage, plus attached garage. Don't miss this one!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News