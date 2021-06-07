3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $625,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Beautifully detailed open floor plan home w/magnificent Marys Peak imagery. Attention to details & quality materials went into this outstanding home. Wall of windows filled with coast range views above the acres of farmland. Kitchen features Bubinga bar top, cherry cabinets & new cooktop, sink & ovens. Cork flooring with radiant floor heat. Owner suite & guest suites feature spacious baths at separate ends of gathering room. Wall of strg cabs in garage. Mature landscape w/rock retaining walls. IPE decking. View More