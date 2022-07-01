3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $549,000

EXCEPTIONAL OPPORTUNITY in a beautiful neighborhood of higher value new homes with unobstructed views from Atop the property overlooking the cascades! Possibility to customize floor plans, floors, countertops, finishes, color, etc. Watch your home be built from the ground up! Quality craftsmen style homes with top quality finishes. High ceilings, quartz countertops, engineered hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace, deck and much more!