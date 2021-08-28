 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $525,000

Country home with open living space on 19.43 acres of gentle sloping land. Enjoy a spacious kitchen, build your craft in the large shop or get away to the living room for relaxation. The second floor is your exclusive master bedroom. Land boasts a new pumphouse, small pond, nice lower pasture and recently planted slope for timber. Bring your imagination for country living while being only a short drive to town. Shown by appointment only, do not disturb tenants.

