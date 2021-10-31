3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $525,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Wonderfully landscaped, flat useable property has varieties of plum, apple, pear trees, rock pathways & foot bridges going over Newton Creek which runs through property. New artesian well in '06. Garage is insulated, sheet rocked & has pellet stove & AC, water & built in cabinets. This triple-wide manufactured home has room for everyone. New range & microwave June 2021. Hot water tap dispenser in kitchen. Ductless heat/AC in living room. Enjoy the breeze as it comes in from the coast, while in your hot tub!