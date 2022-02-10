3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $515,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Stylishly updated with lovely views. Desirable Neabeack Hill neighborhood, under 4mi to OSU with great bike trails. Abundant natural light with high ceilings & skylights. Updated kitchen with newer appliances. Family room off kitchen with gas fireplace & view. Vaulted primary suite with beautifully updated bathroom, boasting sizable dual-headed shower. Spacious backyard with covered deck, grassy room to play, water feature, raised beds, shed, and room for an RV pad. Great for entertaining & move-in-ready!