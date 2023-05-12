This is a hidden treasure w/ an open floor plan in a new housing area. The kitchen is a cook's delight w/much counterspace & storage, XL single sink w/disposal, soft close cabinets and SS appliances. Easy care LVP is in entryway, kitchen & living room, plush carpeting in bedrooms, plus 2 ceiling fans. Enjoy cozy comfort from the Gas FP. Fenced backyard ideal for pets, front has drip irrigation. BBQ on your deck convenient to kitchen-dining area. Ideal w/in 20 minutes of Corvallis/OSU, 45 minutes to coast.
3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $479,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Portland woman and a teenage boy are dead after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Albany on Sunday, May 7.
In the past year, the city's library director has received five requests to remove material from the shelves.
The award-winning concert series River Rhythms puts Albany zero degrees of separation from Kevin Bacon this year.
Turns out, there's a lot of degrees of separation. Too many to count.
It only took a few ride-alongs for Gina Bell to realize she was interested in a career in law enforcement. She was working as a personal train…