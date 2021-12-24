 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Western Interlock

3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $469,000

3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $469,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. NEW CONSTRUCTION! Unobstructed view from Atop the property overlooking the cascades! Quality craftsmen style single level home w/ top quality finishes. High ceilings, quartz countertops , engineered hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace, large back deck, high efficiency heating/A/C, all fiber cement lap siding, front landscaping & lifetime architectural roof. 2-10 warranty provided. Still time to select your finishes!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News