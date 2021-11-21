 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $460,000

3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $460,000

Great home at the end of the lane with views of the fields and hills all around. 2 Masters with one on the main, and other newer addition upstairs with jetted tub and balcony. Lots of storage closets all over, coved ceilings and tile floors. Lots of finishing touches and upgrades would make this an ideal investment opportunity for an energetic buyer.

