New Price & brand new Landscaping just put in!! Excellent opportunity with this New Construction 3 bed, 2.5 bath home. Settle in and enjoy the bright & open living spaces w/ a kitchen that features custom wood cabinets, SS appliances, granite countertops, soft close drawers & more. Master bedroom has full bathroom, walk in closet & view of Mary's Peak! Other features include ductless heating/AC, LVP flooring, recessed LED lighting, granite counters in bathrooms, fully fenced yard & more!
3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $455,000
