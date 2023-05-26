New Price & brand new Landscaping just put in!! Excellent opportunity with this New Construction 3 bed, 2.5 bath home. Settle in and enjoy the bright & open living spaces w/ a kitchen that features custom wood cabinets, SS appliances, granite countertops, soft close drawers & more. Master bedroom has full bathroom, walk in closet & view of Mary's Peak! Other features include ductless heating/AC, LVP flooring, recessed LED lighting, granite counters in bathrooms, fully fenced yard & more!