Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Beautifully maintained w/ custom upgrades! Every detail in this home has been carefully considered. Enjoy entertaining in the bright & inviting kitchen w/ SS appliances, Quartz counters, tile backsplash & spacious breakfast bar. Open concept living w/ shiplap fireplace surround, reclaimed wood mantel, wainscoting in dining area, new light fixtures & custom blinds throughout. Primary suite w/ vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet w/ built-ins & a double bathroom vanity. Large, fenced backyard ready for your ideas.
3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $449,900
