3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $441,300

Single story home features vaulted ceilings in the combined kitchen, living & dining spaces that add dimension and style while the open design is perfect for family and friends. Your choice of quartz or granite counters in a kitchen that is designed with a large central island & a plan that is perfect for parties. The master suite is generous with an on suite bath featuring a step-in shower, dual sinks, a walk-in closet, and large windows. Choose your colors and watch your home being built in NW Philomath.