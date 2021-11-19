 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $441,300

3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $441,300

Single story home features vaulted ceilings in the combined kitchen, living & dining spaces that add dimension and style while the open design is perfect for family and friends. Your choice of quartz or granite counters in a kitchen that is designed with a large central island & a plan that is perfect for parties. The master suite is generous with an on suite bath featuring a step-in shower, dual sinks, a walk-in closet, and large windows. Choose your colors and watch your home being built in NW Philomath.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News