3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $396,000

Solid triple wide manufactured home set up right, on 1/4 ac. lot! Full slab w/runners and split face perimeter blocking. Study could be 4th bedroom. Master bath has walk-in therapy tub (like new). Vinyl Siding installed in 2003 Metal Roof installed in 2011. Detached garage/shop is 40 x 42 with 2 standard garage doors, large RV door, toilet and sink. Easy walk to restaurants, stores, and schools. Home needs a little TLC, and portion of deck needs to be removed or replaced. Much potential and opportunity.

