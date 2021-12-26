 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $380,000

3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $380,000

Beautiful well kept single level home sitting on quiet dead end road. Home features nice gas burning stove with a comfy bonus room. Home is currently two lots and being sold as two listings. Please see bare land listing (MLS #786602) Buyer to due diligence.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News