3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $379,900

Beautiful 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath home in a new neighborhood in Philomath that has terrific views! Home features quartz countertops throughout, updated hardware & fixtures, custom built fireplace surround with a custom mantle crafted by Arete Wood & Concrete, two ductless a/c units, upgraded landscaping, underground sprinklers in the backyard, & more! Schedule a private or virtual tour today!

