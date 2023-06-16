Almost new one level in a beautiful setting! Open floor plan w/vaulted ceilings. Spacious kitchen w/island, granite counters, rustic tile backsplash, induction range and big walk in pantry. Main bedroom suite w/slider door to back deck and bathroom has soaker tub & double vanity. Covered back deck overlooking a fenced backyard. Front yard space featuring a firepit. Small tool shed w/cover. Quick country commute to Corvallis/Monmouth/Dallas/Albany. Seller is a licensed Broker in OR. More photos 06/16
3 Bedroom Home in Monmouth - $689,900
