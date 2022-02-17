3 Bedroom Home in Monmouth - $560,560

All living areas except bonus room on main level! Excellent layout, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath. 2-car garage plus bonus room. Open floor plan with gas fireplace, gas water heater, gas heating, gas stove. Water resistant vinyl wood flooring+carpet and tile, A/C forced air. Fenced with sprinklers. Black stainless appliances, quartz counters, very modern and great location. To be completed March/April.