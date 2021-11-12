3 Bedroom Home in Monmouth - $549,500

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. NEW CONSTRUCTION at Hoffman Meadows in Monmouth by Quiroz Custom Homes. Open & bright floorplan with 3bed+den, 2bath for a total of 2,219 ft.² with a bonus room upstairs. Vaulted great room with luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. 9ft ceilings throughout. Spacious master bedroom suite with tiled shower & soaker tub. Kitchen with soft close cabinets & drawers, 3cm granite or quartz slab counter tops. Landscaped yard with 16x22 covered patio & underground sprinklers. 3car garage. Central a/c.