Just completed this single story new construction in Hoffman Estates-Monmouth. Come check out this open floor plan w/ upgraded finishes throughout. The kitchen has custom cabinets, quartz countertops, and black SS energy efficient appliances. Luxury vinyl plank flooring, laundry room, quartz countertops in baths, tile shower in main bath. The home has a high efficiency heating & cooling system, 30-year architectural roof, fully fenced private backyard, covered back patio, landscaped & UGS front & back.
3 Bedroom Home in Monmouth - $498,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
We've got two country artists and an alternative band from the '90s.
The case has garnered considerable attention on social media.
"There was a lot of hearsay going around” regarding the missing teen, APD's Laura Hawkins said.
At his young age, 20, owner Roman Shelley likes old stuff, old clothes and old furniture. But what he really loves are vintage action figures …
Hit recently are The Barn at Hickory Station, Beaver Bowls Cannabis Showroom — and homes.