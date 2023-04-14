Just completed this single story new construction in Hoffman Estates-Monmouth. Come check out this open floor plan w/ upgraded finishes throughout. The kitchen has custom cabinets, quartz countertops, and black SS energy efficient appliances. Luxury vinyl plank flooring, laundry room, quartz countertops in baths, tile shower in main bath. The home has a high efficiency heating & cooling system, 30-year architectural roof, fully fenced private backyard, covered back patio, landscaped & UGS front & back.