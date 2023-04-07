Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Just completed & ready for the new owner! Single story new construction w/ RV space & large lot. Check out the open floor plan w/ upgraded finishes throughout. Kitchen has custom cabinets, quartz countertops & black SS energy efficient appliances. Luxury vinyl plank flooring, large laundry room, quartz countertops in baths, tile shower in main bath. The home has a high efficiency heating & cooling system, 30-year arch. roof, fully fenced private backyard, covered back patio, landscaped & UGS front & back.