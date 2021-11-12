 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Monmouth - $464,240

3 Bedroom Home in Monmouth - $464,240

Brand new Hoffman Estates! Lovely single level brand new construction built by Sky Builders LLC. Beautiful entry with great room concept. Very open and spacious. Beautiful kitchen featuring eating bar, quartz counters, & SS appliances. Separate master suite. Front and backyard landscaping & fully fenced yard. Don't wait! Come make this your home!

