3 Bedroom Home in Monmouth - $441,800

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. NEW CONSTRUCTION at Hoffman Meadows in Monmouth by Quiroz Custom Homes. Open & bright floorplan with 3bed, 2bath for a total of 1880 ft.² plus a 339ft.² unfinished bonus room. Vaulted great room with real hardwood floors! 9ft ceiling throughout. Spacious master bedroom suite with trey ceiling. Kitchen with soft close cabinets & drawers, 3cm granite or quartz slab counter tops. Landscaped yard with covered patio. 3car garage. Central a/c. Kiln dry lumber and engineered I joist construction. Taxes tbd.